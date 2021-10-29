October 29, 2021
China submits new climate plan days before global summit
China, the world's largest carbon polluter, has unveiled a new climate plan just days ahead of a UN summit on fighting global heating. It’s promising its carbon dioxide emissions will peak before 2030. Durwood Zaelke, founder and president of the Institute for Governance and Sustainable Development, discusses the development. #China #Climatecrisis #COP26summit
