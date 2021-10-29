October 29, 2021
From Worker to Change Maker: A History of Turkish Guest Workers in Germany
On October 30th, 1961, thousands of Turkish so-called ‘guest workers’ arrived in Munich to help rebuild a war-ravaged Germany and enable its economic boom. TRT World spoke to experts and young German-Turks. They say that 60 years on, the valuable contributions of these guest workers hasn't been sufficiently honoured. Stay tuned on TRT World to watch this special programme.
