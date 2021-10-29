October 29, 2021
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Syria, Jordan reach final deal to transfer electricity to Lebanon
Syria and Jordan have agreed to transfer electricity to Lebanon, which has been struggling with fuel and power shortages. The project will be financed by the World Bank and has received a green light from Washington, which has placed sanctions on the Syrian regime. Sami Nader from the Levant Institute for Strategic Affairs explains. #Syria #Jordan #Lebanon
Syria, Jordan reach final deal to transfer electricity to Lebanon
Explore