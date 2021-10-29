WORLD
1 MIN READ
Ataturk Cultural Centre lights up Istanbul
A dazzling light show to celebrate the reopening of the Ataturk Cultural Centre (AKM) lit up Istanbul’s night sky on the 29th of October. Located in the famed Taksim Square, the new centre boasts a world-class opera hall with over 2,000 seats, a theatre hall, art galleries, restaurants, and a cinema. The inauguration, which took place as Turkey celebrates Republic Day, was attended by President Erdogan along with many Turkish actors and artists.
Ataturk Cultural Centre lights up Istanbul
October 29, 2021
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Francesca Albanese vows to continue despite US Sanctions
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us