Japan goes to the polls in major test for PM Kishida

Japan is going to the polls this Sunday in a major test for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his ruling party. Kishida dissolved the Lower House of parliament earlier this month, just 10 days after becoming prime minister, to rally support for his newly formed government. But it's unclear if his calls are resonating with voters. Mayu Yoshida explains. #JapanElection #FumioKishida