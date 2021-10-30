October 30, 2021
US-Turkey Relations: Hot topics explained
Since the Biden administration claimed the White House, the relationship between NATO allies Turkey and the US has remained tense. However, COP26 Climate Change Summit in Glasgow will bring both leaders, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and American President Joe Biden, together in a bilateral meeting. There are a few hot topics on the agenda. Here is all you need to know. #Biden #Erdogan
