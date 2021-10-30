Playback: The US appeals to extradite Wikileaks founder

Playback- where we bring you up-to-date with the biggest and best stories of the week. And dive into global events around the world. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan welcomes a statement by the US embassy and its allies about not interfering in a host country's internal affairs. The US appeals to extradite Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, who is wanted by Washington on 18 criminal charges for publishing classified military documents. The UN calls on governments to take urgent action, as greenhouse gas concentrations hit a new record high. The War in Syria has internally displaced 6.8 million people. Some families have found refuge from the conflict by building an underground city in the country's north.