Turks mark 60 years in Germany

On October 30, 1961, Germany began a programme to bring in so-called guest workers from Turkey. Over the following years, millions of Turks would leave their home country to fill labour shortages during Germany’s economic boom. While Berlin admits that it was too late to recognise their contribution, today’s generation of young German-Turks say they still face old prejudices. Sibel Karkus has more from Berlin.