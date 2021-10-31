BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
US GDP growth slows to 2% in Q3 over supply constraints | Money Talks
Global supply chain disruptions and a resurgence of COVID-19 cases are taking a toll on the world's largest economy. US GDP grew just two percent in the third quarter. Officials say exports fell during the period, as did disposable income. Meanwhile inflation continues to rise, leaving policy makers with a delicate balancing act of driving economic activity and curtailing price increases. Mobin Nasir reports. For more on this, economist Joann Weiner spoke to us from Washington. She's the Director of the Applied Economics programme at George Washington University. #USGDP #Pandemic #Exports
October 31, 2021
