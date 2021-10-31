Global heating threatens economic growth in East Africa | Money Talks

After 30 years of conflict, Somalia is facing a new invisible enemy. The climate crisis has caused unpredictable weather patterns making life more difficult for its nomadic societies. Extreme weather may not only upend traditional life in Somalia, but also derail economic growth in East Africa. And as world leaders meet in Glasgow for the COP26 climate summit starting on Sunday, vulnerable communities will hope to be part of this year's agenda. Motheo Khoaripe reports. #GlobalHeating #EastAfrica #COP26 #Economy