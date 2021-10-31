BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
US costume stores look to bounce back ahead of Halloween | Money Talks
Halloween is one of America's favorite holidays, but almost two years of pandemic restrictions has left businesses that cater to the spooky season struggling to make ends meet.  But according to Prosper Insights and Analytics, American consumers are expected to spend big in 2021, forking out around 10 billion dollars.  Will the record spending spree drag embattled businesses back from the brink? Kyoko Gasha paid a visit to one famous New York shop to find out. #Halloween #UScostumestores #USholidays
US costume stores look to bounce back ahead of Halloween | Money Talks
October 31, 2021
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Francesca Albanese vows to continue despite US Sanctions
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us