October 31, 2021
Military kills three protesters as Sudanese hold demonstrations
Police in Sudan have denied shooting three people, who were killed during pro-democracy demonstrations on Saturday. Tens of thousands of people marched across the country, demanding the restoration of the government of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, which was overthrown by the military earlier in the week. Shoaib Hasan has the latest. #SudanProtests #MilitaryCoup
