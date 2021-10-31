October 31, 2021
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Man dressed as Joker injures 17 people before setting train on fire in Tokyo
A 24-year-old man dressed as Joker attacked people on a train in Tokyo and injured 17 people before pouring fluid and starting a fire. The attack happened on the Keio express line bound for Shinjuku, the busiest rail station in the world as people were heading to the city centre for Halloween gatherings.
Man dressed as Joker injures 17 people before setting train on fire in Tokyo
Explore