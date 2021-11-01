November 1, 2021
Lebanese information minister says he will not step down
Lebanon's information minister George Kordahi is refusing to resign, after remarks he made spurred a diplomatic row with Gulf Arab states. A television interview circulated earlier this week, had Kordahi criticizing the Saudi-led war in Yemen. It immediately led to the expulsion of the Lebanese envoy from Saudi Arabia. And other Gulf States are now joining in.
