November 1, 2021
Mark Zuckerberg announces rebranding of parent firm as 'Meta'
Following a series of PR crises this year - considered the biggest since the Cambridge Analytica scandal - Facebook announced it's rebranding itself as Meta, and broadening its reach to virtual reality. It's a decision that has left many doubting whether or not the move will restore the company's image or help maintain its place in the social media market.
