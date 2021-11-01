November 1, 2021
US reaches deal with EU to lift Trump-era tariffs on steel and aluminium
At the G20 Summit in Rome on Saturday, US President Joe Biden reached an agreement with the European Union to ease the tariffs on steel and aluminium that were imposed under former president Donald Trump. Political science professor William Lawrence, from American University, explains what this deal means for relations between the two major allies. #EU #US #tariffs
