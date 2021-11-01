Hong Kong economic growth slows as pandemic restrictions bite

Hong Kong's economy grew at a slower pace in the third quarter as it was weighed down by pandemic prevention measures. GDP in the three months to September expanded by 5.4%. That's slightly lower than the market expectation of 5.7% growth. Guido Cozzi, professor of macroeconomics at the University of St Gallen, explains what's behind the slowdown.