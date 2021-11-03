Why are Covid-19 cases rising in Europe?

Covid restrictions and lockdowns are on the rise in Europe, with the continent now accounting for more than half of all new cases worldwide. And it’s a rapid rise, 60 pc up in August and September. Eastern Europe and Russia have been particularly badly hit. So why is it so severe there and what can be done to stop the surge? GUESTS: Oksana Pyzik Global Health Adviser Ann Marie Kimball Epidemiologist Kathleen Depoorter Member of Belgian Federal Parliament Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.