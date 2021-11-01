Major win for PM Fumio Kishida in Japanese elections

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's ruling Liberal Democratic Party has won a majority in parliament after Sunday's elections. The vote was seen as a major test for Kishida, who called the poll just 10 days after assuming office. Seijiro Takeshita from the University of Shizuoka weighs in on what Kishida will do with this new mandate. #Japanelection #Kishida #Suga