Sudanese ex-ruling party head Ibrahim Ghandour arrested again
The head of Sudan's former ruling National Congress Party Ibrahim Ghandour has been rearrested, just one day after he was released from jail. Ghandour was previously detained under orders from a task force intended to dismantle and prevent the return of Omar al Bashir's regime, which was ousted in 2019. Sudan's army chief and coup leader Abdel Fattah al Burhan has also fired the country's public prosecutor. Mohamed Osman from Human Rights Watch weighs in on the latest developments from Sudan's military takeover. #Sudan #Ghandour #Hamdok
November 1, 2021
