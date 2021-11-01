WORLD
What has changed since Facebook rebranded to Meta?
Facebook has announced it is rebranding itself as Meta Platforms Inc. The company will also broaden its reach to virtual reality. The decision follows a series of PR crises that have been called the biggest since the Cambridge Analytica scandal. And it's left many questioning whether the move can restore the social media giant's image and help maintain its place in the market -- or if it's a diversion tactic. Ben Wagner from Inholland University of Applied Sciences takes a closer look at the future of Facebook. #FAcebook #Meta #Zuckerberg
November 1, 2021
