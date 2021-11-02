November 2, 2021
WORLD
Japan's ruling LDP wins clear majority, PM Kishida stays in power
Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party has swept the general elections despite criticism of its handling of the coronavirus pandemic. The victory strengthens the position of incumbent Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, meaning he's now likely to press ahead with a much debated economic stimulus package. #JapanElections #LDP #FumioKishida
