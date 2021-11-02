November 2, 2021
South Africans vote in local elections as ruling ANC risks losing grip on power
Imraan Buccus from the Auwal Socio-Economic Research Institute talks to TRT World about local elections in South Africa. The African National Congress party, which has been in power since the end of white minority rule in 1994, is at risk of defeat as voter turnout is low. #SouthAfrica #Elections #ANC
