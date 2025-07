'I don't want you to like me’ - Business coach Dan Pena's unique style not for the faint hearted

Dan Pena aka 'The Trillion Dollar Man' is known for his explosive temper and brutal seminars. He'll tell you the 'cold hard facts' about how to get rich but be warned, he doesn't hold anything back. CLICK HERE FOR FULL SHOW: https://youtu.be/tyL15HGqaMI