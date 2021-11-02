November 2, 2021
Taliban supreme leader makes first public appearance
Taliban leader Haibatullah Akhundzada has made his first public appearance in Afghanistan since the group’s takeover in August. Taliban forces say he visited a religious school and addressed supporters in the southern city of Kandahar. Aref Dostyar, Afghanistan’s Consul General to the western USA, has more on the timing of this visit. #Taliban #Akhundzada #Afghanistan
