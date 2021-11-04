Victor Orban: Could he be removed from power?

The man who’s led Hungary for more than a decade is calling for a new right-wing anti-EU alliance - and he’s accused the bloc, alongside the US, of trying to influence next year’s elections and have him removed from power. GUESTS: Andras Laszlo Adviser to Fidesz Party Thomas Lorman UCL School of Slavonic and East European Studies Denis Mac Shane Former UK Minister for Europe