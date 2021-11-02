WORLD
COP26: India Pledges to Become Carbon Neutral by 2070
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that his country will target net-zero carbon emissions by 2070. As the Indian premier made his way to the stage in Glasgow, not many were expecting from the world's third largest polluter to make this pledge. But as it stands, India has made a promise. But is it two decades too late especially when India itself has suffered greatly from the climate crisis? Guests: Avantika Goswami Centre for Science and Environment Deputy Program Manager Anil Sood Environmentalist and President of 'CHETNA' NGO Ranjan Panda Convenor at Combat Climate Change Network
November 2, 2021
