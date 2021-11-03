BIZTECH
Big businesses team up to fund clean energy in poor nations | Money Talks
Some of the world's largest businesses are teaming-up to bankroll renewable energy projects in low- and middle-income countries. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and private sector charities have announced a new alliance on the sidelines of the global climate conference in Glasgow. Their aim is to help poor nations transition away from dirty fuels like coal and diesel, without interrupting their economic development. Michael Jacobs is a professor of political economy at the University of Sheffield in London. He says private sector could play a major role in mitigating the climate crisis. #RenewableEnergy #ClimateCrisis #COP26
November 3, 2021
