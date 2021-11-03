Harmful emissions may cut global GDP by 37% by 2100 | Money Talks

The economic cost of harmful carbon emissions may be much higher than previously thought. Scientists say the long-term effects of greenhouse gases could cut global GDP by up to 37-percent by the year 21-hundred. The revelations come just as world leaders are meeting for the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow. They're signing a number of agreements to cut global heating and protect rainforests. But scientists and climate activists say it's not enough. Mobin Nasir reports. We were joined by Jarmo Kikstra in Vienna. He's a researcher at the Centre for Environmental Policy at Imperial College London. And Jacobo Ocharan is global lead of the Oxfam Climate Initiative who's at the COP26 Summit in Glasgow. Welcome to you both.. #FossilFuels #Emissions #GlobalGDP