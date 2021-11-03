BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Harmful emissions may cut global GDP by 37% by 2100 | Money Talks
The economic cost of harmful carbon emissions may be much higher than previously thought. Scientists say the long-term effects of greenhouse gases could cut global GDP by up to 37-percent by the year 21-hundred. The revelations come just as world leaders are meeting for the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow. They're signing a number of agreements to cut global heating and protect rainforests. But scientists and climate activists say it's not enough. Mobin Nasir reports. We were joined by Jarmo Kikstra in Vienna. He's a researcher at the Centre for Environmental Policy at Imperial College London. And Jacobo Ocharan is global lead of the Oxfam Climate Initiative who's at the COP26 Summit in Glasgow. Welcome to you both.. #FossilFuels #Emissions #GlobalGDP
Harmful emissions may cut global GDP by 37% by 2100 | Money Talks
November 3, 2021
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us