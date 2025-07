Bosphorus Film Festival 2021 Winner

Director Semih Kaplanoglu is at the top of Istanbul's film scene. The director's movie 'Commitment Hasan' has not only become Turkey's Oscar submission, but it also won the top prizes at this year's Bosphorus Film Festival. Alican Pamir got hold of Kaplanoglu at the awards ceremony to talk about his success. #BosphorusFilmFestival #FilmFestival #Cinema