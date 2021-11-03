November 3, 2021
At least 16 killed, dozens still missing or trapped in Lagos
Rescuers are still searching for survivors after a 22-storey building collapsed while under construction in the Nigerian city of Lagos. At least 16 people have been confirmed dead so far, and dozens more are still missing. Lagos' chief architect has been suspended indefinitely, as state officials investigate what caused the collapse. Hillary N-noruka reports.
