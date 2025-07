MENA Actors in 'Dune' | AKM Reopening | Bosphorus Film Festival Winners

On this episode of Showcase; MENA actors in 'Dune' 00:02 Mohamed Hassan, Journalist 02:36 Bosphorus Film Festival Winner 11:19 Istanbul's Ataturk Cultural Centre Reopens 13:37 Shortcuts 15:57 The Art of Gulsemin Velidedeoglu 17:50 Louise Stomps: Figuring Nature 20:46 Luis Bunuel at the Cinema Museum 23:55 #Dune #BosphorusFilmFestival #AKM