November 3, 2021
Is the Kabul hospital attack proof of the Taliban’s security failures?
At least 25 people were killed and more than 50 wounded in an attack on Afghanistan’s biggest military hospital on Tuesday. Daesh has claimed responsibility. Irfan Yar, founder and managing director of the Afghanistan Security Institute, looks at whether the Taliban can secure the country it seized. #kabulhospital #DaeshKhorasan #Taliban
