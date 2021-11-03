BIZTECH
Yahoo withdraws from China, citing 'challenging' environment | Money Talks
Silicon Valley firms are looking at the lucrative Chinese market and saying 'it's not worth it.' Yahoo has become the latest American tech company to exit the world's second largest economy. In its announcement, the internet services provider cited an "increasingly challenging business and legal environment." Epic Games, the maker of Fortnite, is also withdrawing from the world's largest video gaming market amid tougher regulations. Last month, the Microsoft-owned professional networking site Linked-In announced it was leaving the Chinese mainland, ahead of strict privacy laws that took effect on November the first. Popular Western platforms like Facebook, Google, Instagram and Youtube have been banned in China for years. #Yahoo #China #BusinessRegulations
November 3, 2021
