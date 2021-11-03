World leaders at COP26 agree on two new deals to counteract global heating

World Leaders at COP26 say they have made a major breakthrough by penning two new deals that will help mitigate global heating. The first is a pledge to halt and reverse deforestation by 2030. The second aims to cut methane emissions by the end of the decade. Deirdre McKay from Keele University has more. #COP26 #Climate #emissions