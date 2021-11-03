What happens if net zero carbon emissions is not reached by 2050?

World Leaders at COP26 say they have made a major breakthrough, by penning two new deals that will help mitigate global heating. The first is a pledge to halt and reverse deforestation by 2030. The second aims to cut methane emissions, by the end of the decade. Elias Symeonakis from Manchester Metropolitan University has more. #COP26 #emissions #deforestation