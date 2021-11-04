November 4, 2021
How will young people impact COP26?
60% of young people are worried about climate change. Across the globe young people are protesting against this crisis, and engaging with climate science and policy in a way that previous generations have not. Could young people be the answer - to gaining climate justice? Guests: Amber Nuttall Environmental Activist Rhiannon Osborne Youth Climate Justice Advocate Paul Drummond Institute for Sustainable Resources Anna Pigott Lecturer in Human Geography at Swansea University
