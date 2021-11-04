November 4, 2021
Ethiopia’s PM promises 'to bury' rebels on first anniversary of conflict
Ethiopia's prime minister has pledged that the armed forces will defend the capital with their "blood and bones". Abiy Ahmed made the comments as rebels from the northern Tigray region threatened to advance on Addis Ababa. A US special envoy will head to Ethiopia on Thursday for talks with the government. Jon Brain reports.
