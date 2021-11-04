Ethiopian PM Abiy vows to ‘bury the enemy’ as Tigray forces advance

Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed marked one year since the start of fighting in the Tigray region by pledging to bury his government's enemy 'with our blood'. The stark comments come as the Tigray rebel group threatens to march on the country's capital Addis Ababa. Ann Fitz-Gerald from the Balsillie School of International Affairs explains the escalating conflict. #Ethiopia #Abyi #TPLF