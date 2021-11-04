November 4, 2021
WORLD
1 MIN READ
US envoy for Horn of Africa arrives in Addis Ababa over conflict
US special envoy Jeffrey Feltman has arrived in Ethiopia to discuss the escalating civil war. Neighbouring Kenya has called for an immediate ceasefire and Uganda wants an East African leaders' summit to discuss Ethiopia's conflict. David Otto from the Geneva Centre for Africa Security and Strategic Studies weighs in. #Ethiopia #Feltman #TPLF
US envoy for Horn of Africa arrives in Addis Ababa over conflict
Explore