November 4, 2021
WORLD
1 MIN READ
19 countries vow to end overseas fossil fuel projects
19 countries have vowed to end all overseas fossil fuel projects by the end of next year. They signed the pact at the COP26 conference in Glasgow and say further investment in fossil-related energy projects carries both social and economic risks. Rajiv Kumar Chaturvedi from the Birla Institute of Technology and Science has more. #fossilfuel #Nuclear #COP26
