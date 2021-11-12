Is Belarus weaponising migrants?

The EU accuses Belarusian government of retaliating against sanctions by allowing migrants to cross into Europe via Belarus. Is Belarus weaponising migrants and what has been the response of neighbouring countries? But first, we look at the rebranding of the most popular social media site in the world. Facebook with 2.85 billion monthly active users - is now called Meta. Can the oldest social media giant really rebrand itself? Guests: Leon Emirali Communications adviser Jonathan A J Wilson Professor of Brand Strategy Rasa Jukneviciene Member of the European Parliament Sergio Carrera Centre for European Policy Studies Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.