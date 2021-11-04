November 4, 2021
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Tehran: Nuclear talks with world powers to resume on November 29
Talks aimed at reviving the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and six other nations are to resume late this month. Iran's top nuclear negotiator made the announcement as concerns mount that Tehran is increasing its stockpile of uranium - one of the main ingredients in nuclear weapons. Foad Izadi from Tehran University explains. #Iran #Nucleartalks #uranium
