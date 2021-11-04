November 4, 2021
WHO says rising number of COVID-19 cases across Europe a 'grave concern'
The World Health Organisation has warned that Europe is once again the epicenter of the global pandemic. It warned there could be another half a million deaths there by February. The main reasons are poor vaccination rates in certain areas and the relaxation of social distancing measures. Catherine Smallwood from the World Health Organization has more. #WHO #COVID #Europe
