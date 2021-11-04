WORLD
Clean energy takes centre stage on day five of COP26
The United States and 19 other countries have pledged to stop publicly financing international fossil fuel projects by the end of next year. World leaders at the COP26 conference also committed to directing their spending into clean energy instead, The pledge comes a day after even more nations agreed to restrict public financing for coal power. Mehmet Solmaz reports.
November 4, 2021
