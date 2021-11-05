BIZTECH
OPEC+ to maintain slow output increases despite rising oil prices | Money Talks
Despite rising international pressure, the world's major oil producers are sticking to their plan to only gradually increase output. In a meeting on Thursday.. ..OPEC and its allies said they will continue to raise oil supplies by just 400-thousand barrels per day, over the coming months. The US had reportedly demanded a daily increase of up to double that amount. Prices of the international benchmark Brent crude have remained above 80-dollars per barrel since October.. and economists say that's fuelling inflation around the world. Mobin Nasir reports. Let's get more on this now with Ellen Wald in Jacksonville, Florida. She's president of Transversal Consulting and author of the book Saudi Inc. #OPEC #OilPrice #BRENT
November 5, 2021
