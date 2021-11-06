Colin Powell honored by presidents and dignitaries at memorial

US politicians and dignitaries have honoured the late Colin Powell at the Washington National Cathedral. He was a soldier and diplomat, who served in the White House, Pentagon and state department. But his decades-long career was marred by a speech to the United Nations in 2003, where he sold world leaders on false claims to justify the US invasion of Iraq. Powell died last month from COVID-19-related complications. TRT World's Kilmeny Duchardt reports. #ColinPowell #AfricanAmerican