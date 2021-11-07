November 7, 2021
Iraqi Prime Minister al Kadhimi survives drone strike on his home
Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al Kadhimi has survived an assassination attempt. The government says three drones were used in the attack and two were shot down. The assault damaged the prime minister's home inside the city's heavily fortified Green Zone. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, which the US has condemned as terrorism. Liz Maddock has the details.
