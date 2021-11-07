November 7, 2021
Turkey's Jews meet at historic Ankara synagogue after 40 years
Chief Rabbi Isaak Haleva says the preservation of synagogues is important for his community in Turkey, not only for maintaining the Jewish social and religious life, but for providing a place for weddings and religious festivals. The Jewish community came together to reminisce as the Janet and Jak Esim music group played traditional songs.
