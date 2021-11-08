BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
US adds 531,000 new jobs in October, beating expectations | Money Talks
531-thousand new jobs were added to the US economy in October, after two straight months of disappointing gains. The US Labor Department's latest non-farm payrolls report also show the unemployment rate edged lower last month to 4.6-percent. It's the biggest jump in a single month since July, and shows demand for workers is picking-up amid widespread labour and supply shortages. It follows hugely disappointing figures for August when just 235-thousand jobs were added - that was less than a-third of what was expected.. While September's figures also badly missed forecasts. Even though employment has grown each month this year, the US economy remains more than 5-million jobs short of pre-pandemic levels. #USeconomy #USjobs #Pandemic #Recovery
US adds 531,000 new jobs in October, beating expectations | Money Talks
November 8, 2021
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Francesca Albanese vows to continue despite US Sanctions
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us